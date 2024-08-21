“One thing for sure” – Football insider issues stark warning for the Premier League ahead of Man City case

Next month sees the hearing into Man City’s case of 115 alleged breaches of various Premier League rules, and one insider has issued a stark warning to English football’s governing body.

Dependant on the outcome of the case, it could, almost certainly, have serious repercussions for the game itself in the English top-flight, affecting not just City but all of the other 19 teams within the Premier League.

In summary, the charges being levied against the current Premier League champions are as follows (per BBC Sport):

For nine years to 2017, the club did not provide accurate financial information about their revenue

That from 2009 to 2013, they didn’t give full details of how much they were paying their manager

From 2010 to 2016 they didn’t give full detail around payments to players

From 2013 to 2018 they didn’t comply with Uefa FFP regulations

From 2015 to 2018 they didn’t comply with the Premier League’s PSR rules

And finally, from 2018 onwards, they did not co-operate with the Premier League’s inquiry

Man City could force the Premier League into FFP rethink

Even if only a handful of the allegations are proven, it would still force a seismic change for the English top-flight.

Former super agent and one of the co-creators of the Premier League, Jon Smith, told CaughtOffside for his exclusive column that a change in FFP is almost a given.

“The $64,000 question is what happens next for Man City,” he said.

“It’s clear that having 115 charges against you is sizeable. I haven’t seen the evidence and obviously I can’t comment in front of a legal case, but the one thing for sure is that financial regulations are necessary in advance of sizeable pan global ownerships, be they nations, hedge funds or corporates – especially with multi-ownerships.

“What this case will highlight is that the regulations are probably not yet quite right.

“They don’t quite take into account the understanding of the multi ownerships that are currently in existence and will continue to grow, and also how the lesser financially able clubs need to protect the level playing field.

“In summary, what’s likely to happen as a result of this case, whatever the result, is there will be a challenge from Man City.

“If they’re found guilty, then there’s going to have to be a punishment which is applicable, but then, once the challenge is issued, that probably pushes everything into 2025.

“Not forgetting too that City are also mounting a challenge against the Premier League itself for misappropriation of regulation.

“It’ll probably be a real buggers muddle through this season, which will ultimately, in my opinion, result in the rewriting of Financial Fair Play in a much more realistic manner.”