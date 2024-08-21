Chelsea forward Raheem Sterling would reportedly be ready to take a pay cut in order to leave Stamford Bridge this summer, with Juventus and Aston Villa said to be among his transfer suitors.

It remains to be seen where Sterling could end up, but it seems Juve and Villa could be the two teams to watch for the moment, even if it doesn’t exactly sound that advanced yet, according to Ben Jacobs in his column for Give Me Sport.

The report states that Sterling has been offered to Villa, while Juventus hold an interest but have not yet had any contact over a potential deal, so we’ll have to see if that changes in the final days of the window.

It seems pretty clear, however, that Sterling won’t be staying at Chelsea, with the former Manchester City man left out of Enzo Maresca’s matchday squad for the opening game of the season, while the Blues boss also confirmed today that he’s not a player who fits in with his plans…

?? Enzo Maresca on Raheem Sterling out of the project: “I’ve been honest, he will have no minutes here”. “I am not saying Raheem is not a good player but I prefer different kinds of wingers. It’s simple”. pic.twitter.com/uoEkgVPLaD — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 21, 2024

Sterling is surely someone who could still make an impact at a number of top clubs, though it’s also fair to say that the 29-year-old could represent a gamble due to his age and recent dip in form.

Chelsea fans never really saw the best of Sterling, who was a star player for many years at Man City after first breaking through as an exciting young talent at Liverpool.

Chelsea could do with resolving this, however, as Maresca has a really big squad and will no doubt want to trim that down before next week’s transfer deadline.

It seems far from ideal for the Italian tactician to be trying to keep so many players happy, with big names like Sterling inevitably set to fall out of favour and find themselves in limbo.