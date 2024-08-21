It’s been an excellent transfer window for West Ham United so far, and with just over a week to go until it closes, there’s no reason why technical director, Tim Steidten, can’t continue to work his magic.

The Irons have strengthened across their squad, and the capture of Jean-Clair Todibo came as a result of Juventus’ stalling as it was thought that the French centre-back had his heart set on a move to Turin.

With East London now the player’s home, he’ll be looking to impress his new employers and announce himself to the Premier League, though if the Hammers want to keep hold of him from 2025 onwards, they may have to do some wheeling and dealing.

According to the print edition of The Sun [21 August, page 47] , there’s a suggestion that the sale of the brilliant Mohammed Kudus next summer is what will fund the deals of Todibo and others.

If that is to be the case, Messrs. Steidten and Sullivan best get their hard hats on now, because the Irons faithful aren’t likely to be overly impressed.