Toni Kroos’ one-word reaction to news that Ilkay Gundogan could be Man City bound

One of the more surprising transfers of the summer is likely to be Ilkay Gundogan returning to Manchester City.

Pep Guardiola’s former captain decided to move to Barcelona last summer but just 12 months later it would appear that continuing issues with club finances means that the 33-year-old has to be moved on.

In truth, aside from one or two brief flashes, the player was nowhere close to the one that the Catalan giants obviously thought they were buying, and that may well have played a part too in why the club feel they can do without him.

Ilkay Gundogan to Man City?

That and an overbooking in their midfield, where Barca still have Dani Olmo, Fermin Lopez, Gavi, Pedri, Marc Casado and Marc Bernal to choose from.

Lest we forget too, that in a few weeks time, the German will be 34, and whilst his footballing brain might still be sharp, his reactions are not.

It may feel like a big surprise from Barca on the face of it, but allowing Gundogan to move on would appear to be a perfectly sensible decision.

Not that his former Germany colleague, Toni Kroos, necessarily agrees with it.

??? Toni Kroos reacts to news about Barça set to release Ilkay Gündogan for free… “Wow ???”. pic.twitter.com/Vae4gjZ64n — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 20, 2024

CaughtOffside columnist and transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano, noted the ex-Real Madrid star’s reaction via X (formerly Twitter).

Kroos simply said ‘wow’ with three emojis of a monkey covering their eyes in embarrassment.

His reaction arguably sums up the feelings of a number of Barca fans who would’ve perhaps preferred to have a player with Gundogan’s experience within their ranks.

However, given the predicament that the club still find themselves in, sometimes difficult decisions need to be made.