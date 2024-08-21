There are lots of transfer deals still to be made with a week and a half left of the summer window.

Crystal Palace haven’t been hugely active in the marketplace to date, though they did get a couple of players in earlier in the summer.

Oliver Glasner will be acutely aware of just how well his team played in the final few games of last season, and the Palace manager will arguably want to build on those successes.

To that end, Sport Witness have run an original story from Portuguese outlet, Record, suggesting that Sporting are willing to off load North Londoner, Marcus Edwards.

Things haven’t moved any further than the idea of a €25m-€30m switch, which would also see Tottenham benefit as they still apparently own 35 percent of his rights.

It would appear that Edwards doesn’t feature in the club’s plans moving forward, so a move to Selhurst Park couldn’t have come at a better time.