Tottenham send scouts to watch highly-rated Championship midfielder twice as they step up their pursuit – report

Tottenham Hotspur continue to be linked with a move for Middlesbrough’s promising midfielder Hayden Hackney.

Spurs were first reported to be interested in the 22-year-old a few months ago, with speculation about a potential January move that ultimately did not come to fruition. However, their interest in the talented midfielder remains strong.

According to the latest report from TBR, Tottenham had scouts in attendance to watch Hackney in action during Middlesbrough’s first two Championship games this season.

Tottenham attracted by Hayden Hackney’s versatility

He has already established himself as one of Middlesbrough’s key players, having made 71 appearances for the club, scoring five goals and providing six assists.

Hackney is primarily a defensive midfielder but has demonstrated the versatility to play in various midfield roles, including central and attacking midfield.

This adaptability is said to be a key reason behind Tottenham’s ongoing interest, as manager Ange Postecoglou values multi-functional players who can operate in different positions.

While Tottenham remain keen on the young midfielder, Middlesbrough manager Michael Carrick is reportedly reluctant to part ways with one of his most promising talents.

Hackney is seen as a crucial player for the Championship side, and Middlesbrough will likely resist any attempts to lure him away.

Tottenham’s recent transfer strategy

Tottenham’s pursuit of Hackney aligns with their broader transfer strategy under Postecoglou, which involves targeting young, versatile players who can adapt to different roles within the squad.

As Spurs look to strengthen their team ahead of the new season, Hackney’s ability to perform in multiple midfield positions makes him an attractive option for the North London club.