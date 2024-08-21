Tottenham showing serious interest in securing the services of Italian prodigy

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly showing serious interest in signing young Italian goalkeeper Tommaso Martinelli from Fiorentina.

According to a recent report from Italian outlet Laviola.it, the North London club have identified the 18-year-old as a potential long-term investment.

The report suggests that Martinelli is considering his future at Fiorentina after the club signed experienced Spanish goalkeeper David De Gea on a free transfer.

Tottenham’s strategy of signing emerging talents

Tottenham’s pursuit of Martinelli aligns with their recent transfer strategy, which focuses on signing emerging talents from across Europe.

The club has been actively investing in emerging players who can either develop into first-team stars or be sold for profit in the future. Notable recent signings include Archie Gray, Lucas Bergvall, Min-hyuk Yang, Ashley Phillips, Alejo Veliz, and Wilson Odobert.

If Tottenham can secure Martinelli’s signature, the young goalkeeper could be groomed as a potential long-term replacement for current first-choice goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario.

Martinelli is highly rated in Italy and is seen as a promising prospect with the potential to make a significant impact in the years to come.

As the transfer window progresses, it remains to be seen whether Tottenham will be able to finalise a deal for Martinelli.