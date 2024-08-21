Transfer news: Here we go for Joao Felix to Chelsea, Man United midfielder breakthrough & more

This article was originally published on Fabrizio Romano’s Daily Briefing, a subscription service. If you would like to receive Fabrizio Romano’s exclusive transfer news via email ahead of publication on caughtoffside.com, please sign-up for the service here: thedailybriefing.io

‘Here we go’ for Chelsea plus truth about surprise Jadon Sancho links

Joao Felix to Chelsea is a ‘here we go’ – it’s done, and it’s a permanent transfer, an investment of around €40m plus add-ons. Felix will sign a six-year deal at Chelsea plus the option for one further season.

Felix is very happy to return to Chelsea, and when he found out about this opportunity he was more than excited – he always felt that Chelsea was the perfect place for him after a very good few months there on loan in the second half of the 2022/23 season.

Felix had a very good feeling at Chelsea but when Mauricio Pochettino arrived as manager he decided not to sign him permanently, so it was not the Chelsea board, but now that Pochettino is no longer at Chelsea, they will proceed to bring in Felix on a permanent transfer. He’s travelled to London for his medical tests, it will then take a bit of time to formally complete everything and then Felix will be unveiled as a new Chelsea player.

I’m aware there have been some reports of Manchester United expecting Chelsea to move for Jadon Sancho, but my understanding for now is that Chelsea’s full focus was and is on Joao Felix. I’m not aware of anything else at this point, but I can also confirm as I said several times that Jadon Sancho’s future is still open. Things can still happen for Jadon, it’s clear feeling on both club and player side. Let’s see what’s going to happen.

One final point on Felix after he spent last season on loan at Barcelona as I’ve had some questions about why Barca didn’t keep him. In the end, they preferred to move for Dani Olmo, also because Atletico Madrid were only selling Felix this summer and not considering another loan. Deco is big fan of Olmo and decided to proceed with him as priority target, just a technical choice by the club. Felix is very happy to go to Chelsea, I can guarantee that.

Another Chelsea story to watch could be with Carney Chukwuemeka as Enzo Maresca hinted he’s not sure the young midfielder will see regular playing time this season. I can confirm that there is a possibility for Carney to leave – there are clubs interested in the Premier League but also abroad, for example Crystal Palace, but also more clubs so there’s nothing clear on his next destination yet, but options are being assessed.

Mikel Merino to Arsenal latest, plus Nketiah and Ramsdale suitors

Mikel Merino to Arsenal is still on – the Gunners are absolutely going to proceed with that one, it’s a work in progress as there are still some details to clarify, but the deal is on, the expectation is still that he will become an Arsenal player.

In terms of outgoings, Eddie Nketiah is one of the options for Nottingham Forest, though they also like Santiago Gimenez, so let’s see how that one will progress, but it’s another option for Nketiah after a deal with Marseille collapsed.

Aaron Ramsdale also remains one to watch before the end of the summer. To be clear, Arsenal want a permanent sale for Ramsdale – they keep rejecting loan possibilities. Wolves and also Bournemouth are interested, both are attentive to the situation but neither club are submitting a permanent transfer proposal so far. My expectation is still for Ramsdale to leave Arsenal, in any case.

Why Ilkay Gundogan is leaving Barcelona

There could be outgoings from Barcelona, with Vitor Roque one name who will need to decide his future as there is interest from Sporting Lisbon in a permanent transfer, and from Real Betis in a loan deal. Roque will have to decide, but there’s also the club, the agents, many people involved, so these conversations will lead to a decision very soon.

And of course Ilkay Gundogan’s departure is one of the big stories of the moment, he will be leaving Barcelona as the decision has been made on the club side. Barca have informed Gundogan that they have different plans, talks have taken place, and now a return to Manchester City is one of the options for the German midfielder.

It’s a financial matter for Barca – they need money and getting Gundogan’s salary off their books can help in this sense. Man City have been informed of the possibility of re-signing Gundogan in the recent days and they like the idea, especially Pep Guardiola, who already said yes to this possibility. Now it’s up to Gundogan, as he has also received proposals from clubs in Qatar and Saudi.

A return to City is a really concrete possibility, and there have been contacts between the club and the agents of the player. It’s just on Gundogan now to see if he wants to go back or if he wants to try something new in a different league and what kind of move he wants together with his family.

Still, contacts have taken place and Guardiola believes Gundogan’s return could be something perfect for Man City, so it’s a yes from the manager, and we just need to wait and see what Gundogan will decide in terms of where he wants him and his family to be for the next couple of years.

It will also be interesting to see what Barca do in terms of incomings, because they are not done yet on the market. They remain interested in Joao Cancelo, so keep an eye on that one, while another name heading out could be Mikayil Faye.

Possible breakthrough for Manuel Ugarte to Man Utd transfer

Manuel Ugarte has always been the priority midfield target for Manchester United, but the issue has always been the price. Now what’s going on together with Paris Saint-Germain and Ugarte’s agent Jorge Mendes is that there are discussions ongoing over a potential loan with an obligation to buy.

So, it would essentially still be a permanent transfer for Ugarte to Man United, but it allows United to start paying from next summer and probably to spread the payment out over the next few years. Negotiations are ongoing, so let’s see if the clubs can find a solution.

Ugarte, as I always said, is pushing like crazy to join Man United – he is insisting to get this move, and now United are working to get it done. It’s also worth noting that one of their alternatives, Sander Berge, is no longer available as he’s been in London to have a medical with Fulham. This also means Fulham are not signing Scott McTominay.

Nothing concrete on Marc Guehi to Liverpool

Despite reports, my understanding is that there is nothing concrete yet for Marc Guehi to Liverpool. Appreciation for the player has been there since February but there have been no bids as of tonight. Newcastle’s interest in Guehi remains after bids rejected, but now Palace sold Joachim Andersen to Fulham, so it’s not going to be easy.