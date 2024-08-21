Wayne Rooney set for Old Trafford return seven years after leaving the club

Manchester United icon Wayne Rooney is set to make an emotional return to Old Trafford for the first time since leaving the club seven years ago, as reported by talkSPORT

The Red Devils’ all-time leading scorer will don the Manchester United shirt once again, this time as part of the Manchester United Legends team in a charity match against Celtic Legends.

The highly anticipated friendly is scheduled for September 7th, with all proceeds from the match going to the Manchester United Foundation.

Rooney will be joined by several familiar faces, including former teammates Michael Carrick, Antonio Valencia, Paul Scholes, and Dimitar Berbatov. The event promises to be a memorable occasion for fans, as they get the chance to see their former heroes in action once more.

Wayne Rooney’s legendary Manchester United career

Wayne Rooney joined Manchester United from Everton in 2004 as an 18-year-old and quickly became one of the club’s most influential players.

Known for his versatility, relentless work ethic, and goal-scoring prowess, Rooney played a pivotal role in Manchester United’s success under Sir Alex Ferguson.

During his 13-year tenure, he helped the club secure five Premier League titles, a Champions League title, and multiple domestic cups.

Rooney’s 253 goals make him Manchester United’s all-time leading scorer, a record that saw him surpass the legendary Sir Bobby Charlton. Additionally, his 139 assists underscore his creativity and playmaking abilities, bringing his total goal contributions to an astonishing 392 in 559 appearances. (Transfermarkt)

Rooney’s managerial career so far

Since hanging up his boots, Rooney has gone into management, although he has had a challenging start to his new career.

After stints at Derby County and Birmingham City, he now manages Championship side Plymouth Argyle.

While his tenure at Plymouth began with a promising 3-0 victory in the EFL Cup, his first two league games have yielded a draw and a defeat.