Bundesliga side Stuttgart are lining up a bid to bring West Ham defender Konstantinos Mavropanos back to the club this summer, according to reports.

Mavropanos spent three seasons with Die Roten between 2020 and 2023, initially on loan from Arsenal for two seasons before moving permanently in the summer of 2022.

The 26-time Greece international played 89 times for Stuttgart across all competitions, scoring eight goals and helping the club re-establish themselves as a Bundesliga outfit before joining West Ham last summer.

However, Mavropanos was never able to fully establish himself under David Moyes, starting just 16 Premier League matches last season.

Mavropanos on the verge of a Stuttgart return?

The 26-year-old has been heavily linked with a move away from the London Stadium this summer.

But despite being understood to not be in the plans of new boss Julen Lopetegui, Mavropanos played the full 90 minutes in the Spaniard’s first game in charge of the Hammers on Saturday, falling to a 2-1 defeat at home to Aston Villa.

Nevertheless, an exit looks likely for Mavropanos and according to German outlet Kicker (via Get Football News Germany), Stuttgart are keen on bringing the defender back to the MHPArena as they strengthen their squad for the Champions League after finishing second in the Bundesliga last season — ahead of Bayern Munich.

Alongside Mavropanos, Southampton’s Armel Bella-Kotchap, Burnley defender Ameen Al-Dakhil and Loic Bade of Sevilla are understood to be on Stuttgart’s shortlist — but the Baden-Württemberg team are thought to be prioritising the familiar face of Mavropanos.