Chelsea completed the transfer of Joao Felix from Atletico Madrid on Wednesday, with homegrown midfielder Conor Gallagher heading the other way.

Felix was unveiled as a Chelsea player following protracted negotiations between the clubs and is now excited to lay down some roots after a series of loans.

“It’s a chance for me to find a home,” Felix told Chelsea’s official website.

“After two loans, Chelsea and Barca, I needed to stay permanently in one place. There is no better place for me to be than Chelsea. I see a perfect place to shine.

“It was a little bit of a lot of things that made me want to come back: the project, the club, the league, the fans, the time I spent here that I loved. I felt really good when I was here, despite the results we had. I’m really happy to be back.”

Will Joao Felix play for Chelsea against Servette?

The first question on the lips of many Chelsea fans is whether or not Felix will be available to play in their UEFA Conference League qualifier against Servette at Stamford Bridge on Thursday.

Felix boasts a strong record in continental competition, notching 13 goals and four assists in 49 combined Champions League and Europa League appearances to date.

Unfortunately for Chelsea, Felix wasn’t registered in time to make it onto the Blues’ squad list for the visit of the Swiss side.

“No, Joao cannot play tomorrow,” Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca confirmed when asked by reporters about Felix’s status for Thursday’s match. “He is not in the squad list [to face Servette] that has been registered.”

Chelsea’s squad vs Servette

Goalkeepers

Robert Sanchez

Filip Jorgensen

Marcus Bettinelli

Defenders

Axel Disasi

Marc Cucurella

Tosin Adarabioyo

Benoit Badiashile

Reece James

Malo Gusto

Renato Veiga

Midfielders

Enzo Fernandez

Noni Madueke

Carney Chukwuemeka

Keirnan Dewsbury-Hall

Moises Caicedo

Romeo Lavia

Forwards

Pedro Neto

Mykhailo Mudryk

Nicolas Jackson

Christopher Nkunku

Cole Palmer

Marc Guiu