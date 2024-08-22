Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson says Arne Slot has demanded ‘more clean sheets’ this season.

Only Arsenal (29) and Manchester City (34) conceded fewer Premier League goals than Liverpool (41) last season, while the Reds were fourth for clean sheets with 10.

But finishing behind those two sides defensively proved costly with Liverpool ending the 2023/24 campaign third, falling out of the title race with City taking the crown and Arsenal coming second.

Part of Liverpool’s downfall was undoubtedly a run of just two clean sheets in Jurgen Klopp’s final 17 league matches in charge, failing to win seven of those games (4D/3L).

Arne Slot sends ‘clear message’ to Liverpool players

Liverpool began the Slot era with a 2-0 victory away at newly-promoted Ipswich Town on Saturday.

Alisson was called into action to make two saves at Portman Road but, on the whole, the Reds looked in control and restricted the Tractor Boys to just 0.45 Expected Goals.

And according to the Brazilian goalkeeper, Slot has already been sending a ‘clear message’ to his new players about the standards he expects from them defensively.

“This is a clear message from the manager. He wants us to get more clean sheets,” Alisson told Liverpool’s official website.

“He understands the importance of getting clean sheets, of having a team that can defend really well, being solid, being compact, being consistent. This is going to carry us through the season and will win us games as well.

“We know the offensive quality that we have. So if we can defend the same way as we attack, if we can be that good, it will be really good for us this season to achieve our goals.”