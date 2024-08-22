“Arsenal agree on deal” – Fabrizio Romano issues update on player leaving Arsenal

Arsenal’s transfer activity is expected to pick up pace in the final days of the transfer window.

The Gunners are set to complete a deal to sign Mikel Merino from Real Sociedad while a number of players could be heading out of the club soon.

Striker Eddie Nketiah could be leaving the club soon to join Nottingham Forest, however, another player is set to join him soon in saying goodbye to the North Londoners.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Arsenal midfielder Charlie Patino is leaving the club in a bargain deal to join Segunda Division outfit Deportivo La Coruna.

Patino will join the Spanish club for £1m fixed fee but with significant sell-on clause included as reported by Romano.

🔵🤝🏻 Arsenal agree on deal to sell Charlie Patino to Deportivo La Coruña for £1m fixed fee but significant sell-on clause included. Patino, ready for new chapter in Spain. pic.twitter.com/asvyO28nyX — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 22, 2024

It is a major step down for Patino to leave the Gunners in a permanent move and join the Spanish side who plays in the second tier.

It became clear that the player is not a part of Mikel Arteta’s future plans after the manager decided not to use him in the preseason.

Charlie Patino failed to impress at Arsenal after early promise

Patino has spent time away from the club on loan moves to Blackpool and Swansea City but the player has failed to match expectations during his time in the Championship.

The midfielder made only two senior appearances for the Premier League giants and his exit is a huge surprise considering he was expected to be a part of the first team in the future.

However, his growth stopped in recent seasons and his failure to impress the manager has made it clear that his future lies away from the Emirates Stadium.

Patino had entered the final year of his contract at the club and the Gunners were left with no option but to sell him.