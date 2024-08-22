Arsenal ‘confident’ key figure will sign new contract soon

Arsenal are reportedly ‘confident’ manager Mikel Arteta will pen a new contract before the end of the season.

The 42-year-old’s current deal is due to expire at the end of the season but according to talkSPORT, Gunners’ chiefs believe ‘it is just a matter of when, and not if, he pens fresh terms’.

The ex-midfielder has been a revelation since he took charge at the end of 2019. Although the start to life in the Emirates dugout was a little shakey, it didn’t take the Spaniard long to build a solid squad, and one many expect to challenge again for the Premier League title.

Mikel Arteta set for new Arsenal contract with hopes of winning more silverware

And seemingly loving life in North London, Arteta, who won the 2020 and 2023 Community Shields and the 2019-20 FA Cup, is looking to add to his trophy collection.

Despite not being in a rush to sign a new deal, there is an expectation that the former Manchester City assistant manager will extend his stay and commit his long-term future to the Gunners, ending all speculation he could move on.

During his reign, Arteta, who has been in charge for 232 games, has averaged 1.97 points per match.