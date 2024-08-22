“He’s amazing” – Ben White in awe of Arsenal teammate who can give Gunners something “different”

Arsenal defender Ben White has heaped praise onto new signing Riccardo Calafiori as he’s settled in well since joining the Gunners from Bologna earlier this summer.

The Italy international is yet to make his competitive debut for Arsenal, having been an unused substitute in the 2-0 win over Wolves at the weekend, but he’s expected to make a really positive impact after an impressive season in Serie A last term.

White certainly seems like a big fan of Calafiori, saying he expects the 22-year-old to give the team something different at full-back, though of course it remains to be seen if he’ll be able to establish himself ahead of Oleksandr Zinchenko in that position.

The Ukraine international started for Arsenal in that role at the weekend, and he’s had a good pre-season for Mikel Arteta’s side, even though one imagines Calafiori might have been brought in with the view to replacing him.

If Calafiori does establish himself as first choice, one imagines he could play a similar role to White but on the other side, so it’s interesting to hear the 26-year-old speak so highly of his new teammate.

Calafiori impresses White following Arsenal move

“He’s amazing. He’s fit right in and is doing well. He’s been training with us for a few weeks and has settled well,” White told Arsenal.com.

“He’s strong, big, aggressive and a very front foot defender. He gives us a different type of full back so it’s good for everyone to compete and bring up the levels for everyone.”

Arsenal fans will now be eager to see Calafiori in action, but it remains to be seen if Arteta will think he’s ready yet for the big game away to Aston Villa this weekend.

One imagines it will be tempting to stick with the more experienced Zinchenko for such a potentially tricky away match, but it could also be the kind of game that suits a more defensive-minded full-back like Calafiori.