Arsenal ready to pounce as forward’s move to PSG “currently stalling” after agreeing personal terms

Atalanta star and Arsenal target Ademola Lookman has reached a verbal agreement over personal terms with Paris Saint-Germain, however, club-to-club talks have stalled.

The 26-year-old is looking to leave the Serie A club before the transfer window shuts and is eager to join PSG immediately, reports Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg.

The Ligue 1 champions have agreed personal terms with Lookman and are currently in talks with Atalanta over a transfer fee. Negotiations over a permanent deal are not going to plan at present with the transfer “currently stalling” says Plettenberg.

The two clubs will try to work it out in the coming days as the Italian club seeks at least €40m to part ways with the player.

Arsenal are said to be closely monitoring the situation between Atalanta and PSG, with the Gunners ready to hijack the deal for Lookman should it fall through

Mikel Arteta has an eye on the transfer market for a new forward star and the 26-year-old would be perfect as he is coming off the back of the best season of his career and can play across every forward position in a front three.

Arsenal target Ademola Lookman had an incredible 2023/24 campaign with Atalanta

Last season was a memorable one for looking as it was the most productive campaign of the Nigeria international’s career, and he also collected a UEFA Europa League medal. The 26-year-old featured in 45 matches for the Serie A side, producing 17 goals and 10 assists.

The most memorable of these came in Dublin in May as the forward scored a hat-trick in the Europa League final to help Atalanta to a 3-0 win over Bayer Leverkusen – the only team to beat the German side all season.

This has clearly caught the attention of several big clubs around Europe and with just days remaining in the transfer window, they are trying to secure a deal for the former Everton star.