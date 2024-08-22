Arsenal have reached an agreement with Real Sociedad to sign Mikel Merino, according to reports.

The Spain international has been a rumoured target for the Gunners following his role in helping La Roja win Euro 2024 this summer.

Merino is set to become Mikel Arteta’s third major signing of the summer following the capture of Riccardo Calafiori and goalkeeper David Raya joining on a permanent basis after spending the 2023/24 season on loan at the Emirates from Brentford.

Arsenal reach agreement with Real Sociedad to sign Mikel Merino

According to a recent report from Fabrizio Romano, the Gunners have finally struck a deal with Sociedad to bring Merino to the Emirates, paying €32m (£27.1m) plus €5m (£4.2m) add-ons with ‘favourable payment terms’.

???? Mikel Merino to Arsenal, here we go! Verbal agreement in place for Spanish midfielder to join Gunners. €32m plus €5m add-ons with favorable payment terms. Contract until 2028. Arsenal were closing in on Merino deal since end of July, Merino only wanted Arsenal. ??????? pic.twitter.com/k0JjCeeBEO — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 22, 2024

Romano has also revealed that Merino had ‘at least two more proposals’ on the table, but conversations with Mikel Arteta meant he only wanted to join Arsenal. He will now prepare to travel to London to complete a medical.

The midfielder will sign a four-year deal with the 13-time English champions, joining the likes of Declan Rice and Martin Odegaard in a star-studded engine room.

Merino — who has 28 senior caps to his name for Spain — leaves Sociedad after making 242 appearances for the club across all competitions since his 2018 arrival, scoring 27 goals and providing 30 assists — winning the 2020 Copa del Rey along the way.

The 28-year-old already has experience in England, making 25 appearances for Newcastle United in the 2017/18 campaign, while he also counts Borussia Dortmund and Osasuna among his former clubs.