Exclusive: Important Arsenal deal fully expected to be signed – Fabrizio Romano

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is still expected to sign a new contract with the club, according to transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for the latest edition of his column for the Daily Briefing, Romano explained that his information has been the same for some time now on Arteta’s future, despite some fresh headlines in the last couple of days.

Arteta has done tremendous work during his time at the Emirates Stadium and there surely won’t be many fans who aren’t desperate to see the Spanish tactician commit his future to the Gunners.

As things stand, Arteta’s contract runs until 2025, so it’s understandable that fans will be keen to hear updates on a possible new deal, though it seems it’s only a matter of time.

Romano has made it clear that Arteta is happy at Arsenal and the club are also happy with him, so it seems Gooners can rest easy on this one.

Arteta contract update from Romano

“Finally on Arsenal, there have been some headlines again about Mikel Arteta and a new contract. I’m still on the same position that I mentioned in June, which is that I fully expect Arteta to sign a new deal at Arsenal,” Romano said.

“My info in June was clear, he wants to stay and Arsenal are super happy with him. The plan is absolutely to continue together with a new deal.”

Arteta is surely a vital part of Arsenal’s future after reviving the north London giants in the last few years following a difficult period under Arsene Wenger and Unai Emery.

The 42-year-old was highly rated as a coach working under Pep Guardiola at Manchester City, and he now looks like the manager most likely to mastermind a victory against his old boss after Arsenal came very close to beating City to the title in the last two Premier League seasons.