Aston Villa begin talks with Chelsea for 131-goal attacker

Aston Villa have initiated discussions with Chelsea regarding the potential signing of attacker Raheem Sterling.

The England international has fallen out of favour with Chelsea’s new manager, Enzo Maresca, who has made it clear that Sterling does not fit into his long-term plans.

Sterling, who joined Chelsea from Manchester City for £50 million, was notably absent from the squad for Chelsea’s Premier League opener against reigning champions Manchester City. This exclusion underscores Maresca’s decision to move forward without the former Liverpool star.

The 29-year-old winger has been informed of Maresca’s stance, which has been described as blunt and decisive.

Aston Villa enter the race for Sterling

With the transfer window still open for a few more weeks, Sterling is actively seeking a new club, and has attracted interest from several Premier League sides.

Aston Villa are the latest to register their interest in Sterling. with the latest report claiming that the club has already opened talks with Chelsea.

That is according to Gary Jacobs of The Times, who reports that Villa are looking to bolster their attack and have turned their attention towards the former Liverpool man after being beaten by the Blues in their pursuit of Joao Felix.

Sterling joined Chelsea from Manchester City for £50m but could not make the same impact at the club as he did at Liverpool and Manchester City previously.

He has still racked up decent numbers, scoring 19 goals and assisting 12 in 81 games across all competitions. His best Premier League spell came at Manchester City where he scored an incredible 131 goals and assisted another 73 in 339 games across all competitions. (Transfermarkt)

Unai Emery has taken Villa to unbelievable heights since taking over the club. With Villa playing Champions League this season, a player of Sterling’s quality and experience could be a great asset to Emery’s squad.