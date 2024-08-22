Offer submitted: Aston Villa make move for top talent who rejected Chelsea

Aston Villa have made their move for Atletico Madrid forward Samu Omorodion with talks underway to bring the 20-year-old to Villa Park.

The Spanish star has been in the news throughout the summer for many reasons as the youngster saw a move to Chelsea collapse, while also winning a gold medal at the Olympic Games in Paris with Spain.

Omorodion’s near move to the Blues was a mess for everyone involved and it nearly affected Conor Gallagher’s transfer to Atletico Madrid.

According to The Athletic, the West London club had agreed a £34.5m deal with Atletico for Omorodion, which tied in with the La Liga side’s move for Gallagher. The 20-year-old was expected to sign a seven-year deal at Stamford Bridge with the option of a further year but the transfer collapsed due to issues with this contract.

Reports have come out since that the Premier League club tried to buy 50% of the striker’s image rights, but he saw it as a lack of respect and rejected the transfer.

With Omorodion’s future still undecided, Aston Villa are now trying to pounce on the situation.

Aston Villa make move for Atletico Madrid’s Samu Omorodion

Aston Villa have submitted an offer to Atletico Madrid for Omorodion and are currently in talks with the La Liga club to get a deal over the line, reports Pete O’Rourke.

There is uncertainty over the future of Jhon Duran at Villa Park as the forward has been linked with a move away all summer. The Colombian made it clear following his goal at West Ham on Saturday that he is staying, but should he leave, Omorodion could be the 20-year-old’s replacement.

Should Duran stay, the signing of the Atletico Madrid star would make no sense as Ollie Watkins is guaranteed to lead the line for Unai Emery this season with the Colombia international providing cover.