Aston Villa receive major boost in pursuit of Crystal Palace star

Aston Villa’s hopes of signing Crystal Palace forward Jean-Philippe Mateta have been significantly boosted as contract talks between the player and his current club have reportedly broken down.

According to the latest report from Express Sport, negotiations over a new deal have stalled for the second time, as the French striker and Palace failed to reach an agreement on wages and a release clause.

Mateta, who has been a key player for Crystal Palace since joining from FC Mainz, was in discussions with the club regarding an extension to his current contract.

However, the talks have hit a deadlock, with the striker’s desire for a higher wage and a specific release clause proving to be major sticking points.

The 27-year-old is said to be keen on playing in the UEFA Champions League, a competition that Aston Villa can offer after finishing fourth in the Premier League last season.

This ambition could see him pushing for a move to Villa Park, where he would have the opportunity to compete at the highest level in European football.

Mateta’s impressive record at Crystal Palace

Mateta initially joined Crystal Palace on loan from Mainz in January 2021, with the deal becoming permanent a year later.

Since then, he has made 107 appearances for the Eagles, scoring 29 goals and providing six assists. His most prolific season came last year under manager Oliver Glasner, where he found the back of the net 16 times in the Premier League and 19 times across all competitions, along with contributing five assists in 39 games. (Transfermarkt)

This development is another potential blow for Crystal Palace, who have already seen one key player in Michael Olise leave for Bayern Munich earlier this summer.

With Eberechi Eze and Mateta also being linked with moves away, the Eagles face the prospect of losing more of their top talents.

The breakdown in contract talks with Mateta could force Palace into a difficult decision as Aston Villa circle for the striker’s signature.