Barcelona clear out set to continue as club on the verge of closing two-year loan deal

Financial considerations are still authoring what Barcelona can do in the transfer market, in what must be an extremely frustrating time for the Catalan giants.

Hansi Flick can’t say that he didn’t know what he was letting himself in for when he took the job, though as Xavi found out before him, it’s a difficult enough job as it is without having one hand effectively tied behind your back.

Barcelona’s Vitor Roque set to leave

Ilkay Gundogan is believed to be moving back to reigning Premier League champions, Man City, Mikayil Faye is expected to move on, and the likes of Sergi Roberto, Marcos Alonso, Marc Guiu and Sergino Dest are just a few others that have left either permanently or on loan.

Vitor Roque is likely to be the next to leave the club with CaughtOffside columnist and transfer expert noting on X (formerly Twitter) that Real Betis want to get a deal done on Thursday.

????? Real Betis want to get Vitor Roque deal done on Thursday. Verbal agreement almost done with Barça on loan move with clubs still in talks about clauses and details… as loan could be valid until 2026, two years. Vitor’s decision is already clear, he wants Betis move. pic.twitter.com/kqqJjTbBGn — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 21, 2024

It’s believed that a two-year loan will result for the player who has to go down as one of the worst strategic signings in the club’s recent history.

Arriving in January, it was believed that the player would eventually provide some sort of competition for Robert Lewandowski, however, an almost steadfast refusal to play him by then manager, Xavi Hernandez, meant that the club never really got to see the best of him in 2023/24.

With Xavi sacked at the end of the campaign, and the Vitor Roque situation thought to be part of the reason for that, there was reason enough to believe that 2024/25 would be a better campaign for the Brazilian.

Clearly, the need to trim the wage bill and get players off the books is something that is still at the top of the club’s agenda, and that could mean that losing Vitor Roque might not be the last outgoing we see this summer.