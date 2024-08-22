Bayern Munich rejected the chance to sign Chelsea forward Raheem Sterling this summer, according to reports.

The 82-time England international is searching for a move away from Stamford Bridge this summer following the recent arrivals of Joao Felix and Pedro Neto — with the latter taking Sterling’s No.7 shirt.

Sterling has been linked with a number of Premier League clubs over the course of the summer, with Newcastle and Aston Villa the most prominent names in the mix.

Italian giants Juventus have also been credited with a serious interest.

Sterling hasn’t made the squad for either of Chelsea’s games so far this season, against Man City in the Premier League and Servette in the UEFA Conference League.

Bayern Munich rejected Raheem Sterling

According to prominent German journalist Christian Falk (via Get Football News Germany), Sterling was offered to Bayern Munich earlier this summer.

Der Rekordmeister have been searching for attacking reinforcements this summer but thus far, have only managed to bring Michael Olise from Crystal Palace.

Nevertheless, Falk reports that Bayern rejected the chance to sign Sterling.

The Bavarians were apparently of the belief that Sterling wasn’t enough of an upgrade on their existing options, such as Leroy Sane, Kingsley Coman, Mathys Tel and Serge Gnabry, to warrant the financial investment required to complete a deal.

Age was also seen as a major issue for Bayern, with Sterling turning 30 in December, landing him in a similar bracket to Sane, Coman and Gnabry.