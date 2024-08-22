“In the last 24 to 48 hours” – Reliable journalist shares exciting Manchester United transfer update

Manchester United are nearing a significant addition to their squad as they close in on the signing of PSG midfielder Manuel Ugarte.

According to a recent update from reputable journalist Ben Jacobs, the Red Devils have made a major breakthrough in negotiations with PSG, who are now open to letting Ugarte leave on an initial loan deal with an obligation to buy.

Speaking to GiveMeSport, Jacobs revealed that the breakthrough in the deal structure marks a significant step forward in the transfer discussions.

However, the fee remains a point of contention between the two clubs. PSG are reportedly seeking a fee close to £60 million, while Manchester United are attempting to negotiate a lower price.

Despite this, Jacobs suggests that the fee may not pose a major obstacle to completing the deal, with talks otherwise progressing positively.

Jacobs said:

“So there’s been a breakthrough in the last 24 to 48 hours, positive talks between the clubs. And the big thing that’s changed is that PSG are prepared to do a loan with an obligation, which, from a structural point of view, helps Manchester United,”

“Still, the French champions are sticking to their valuation, which is in the region of 60 million euros, although Manchester United are trying for a little bit less. But there’s a very positive feeling between the clubs that this one can get done.”

Manuel Ugarte joined PSG last summer from Sporting CP for £51.1 million.

The Uruguayan defensive midfielder made 37 appearances across all competitions for the French giants, starting 27 of them.

While Ugarte did not have the best of seasons in his debut season for the French side, he did contribute with three assists and played a crucial role in their midfield, known for his defensive solidity and ability to break up play.

Manchester United’s summer signings and need for midfield reinforcement

Under the guidance of new owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe, Manchester United have already completed the signings of Joshua Zirkzee, Leny Yoro, Matthijs de Ligt, and Noussair Mazraoui in this transfer window.

Despite these additions, the club remains in dire need of bolstering their midfield, and Ugarte could be a key piece in that puzzle.

With positive momentum in negotiations and both clubs keen on reaching an agreement, Ugarte’s arrival at Old Trafford could be a pivotal moment for Manchester United as they look to strengthen their squad ahead of the new season.