“Reasons it makes sense” – CEO believes Liverpool superstar is Saudi bound in this window

It’s been an awfully quiet window for Liverpool Football Club this summer, but dependant on your point of view that’s either hugely positive or entirely negative.

Just because supporters of all clubs demand that the money men authorise new signings at every opportunity doesn’t necessarily mean that the clubs have to do so.

With Financial Fair Play adding an extra layer of caution to proceedings now too, there’s obvious reticence when it comes to either paying top dollar for world class signings, or making up the same amount in terms of outlay through the signings of a number of less celebrated players.

Who’s to say that Arne Slot isn’t completely happy with the squad that he’s inherited?

Nothing that the Dutchman has said in interviews would suggest otherwise, albeit there has been an admittance of work being done behind the scenes.

Indeed, a move for Martin Zubimendi would’ve been a headline grabber if it came off, but the Real Sociedad man decided to stay put.

Liverpool looked decidedly off the pace in the first half against Ipswich Town in their first fixture of the 2024/25 campaign, but were a class apart in the second 45.

That was due in no small part to the contribution of the Egyptian King, Mo Salah.

An assist for Diogo Jota was followed up by a goal that saw Salah set a new Premier League record of goals scored on the opening day, per ESPN.

Liverpool ace Mo Salah tipped for Saudi switch this summer

It’s well known that the Saudi Pro League would love to have the player in their ranks, and former Everton CEO, Keith Wyness, can see that happening in this window.

“I still think Mohamed Salah will go. I could be completely wrong, but when I’ve been in Saudi recently – I’ve seen the clamour for him to come,” he said on Football Insider’s Inside Track podcast.

“Ronaldo has probably got another season after this, so they’ll want Salah in as the face of the league.

“I could be wrong and it may not be possible, but I think Liverpool would be better off cashing in on him with one year left.

“It may have been kept quiet up to now. That would be a headline deal, and it makes sense.

“Saudi Arabia have got their TV rights coming up soon and if Salah came, the Egyptian rights would go through the roof.

“There are a lot of reasons it makes sense but then again, he scored on Saturday and it makes you think that maybe one more season will be worth it for Liverpool.

“Still, my business head is saying to get it done right now. Whether the football side will agree, it’s a different thing.”