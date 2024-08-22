Enzo Maresca says Cole Palmer ‘looks fine’ despite limping off at the end of Chelsea’s 2-0 win over Servette in the UEFA Conference League on Thursday.

The Blues beat their Swiss opponents in the first leg of their qualifying clash at Stamford Bridge thanks to second-half strikes from Christopher Nkunku and Noni Madueke — the former coming from the penalty spot.

Palmer started the match on the bench but came on for the final 33 minutes as Chelsea went in search of further goals to kill the tie.

However, the England international — who scored in Three Lions’ 2-1 Euro 2024 final defeat to Spain in the summer — was seen holding his hamstring as he limped off the field and straight down the tunnel after the final whistle.

Enzo Maresca gives Cole Palmer fitness update

Losing Palmer to injury would have been a heavy price to pay in a Conference League qualifying match against lesser opposition.

However, speaking in his post-match press conference, Maresca has eased fears regarding the 22-year-old’s fitness and believes he will be ready to face Wolves in the Premier League on Sunday.

“Cole [Palmer] felt something but he looks fine,” Maresca told reporters (via BBC Sport). He added: “Hopefully it is no problem and he can be available for Sunday’s game [at Wolves].”