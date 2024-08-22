Chelsea outcast could end up at Man United as past comments resurface

Chelsea defender Ben Chilwell is one of the players who is considered surplus to requirements at Stamford Bridge this summer.

A lot of changes are being made at Chelsea under new manager Enzo Maresca.

New signings have arrived as Maresca has heavily strengthened the squad while some players have been sold to either generate funds or they no longer have a future at the club.

Along with Chilwell, the likes of Raheem Sterling, Armando Broja, Romelu Lukaku and Conor Gallagher have either been ousted already or they are on the verge of getting sold.

Former Leicester City defender Chilwell, who joined the Blues in a big money move, is most likely heading out of the club this summer and he has been linked with a move to rivals Manchester United, according to talkSPORT.

Injuries have badly affected his career at Stamford Bridge and with the club now favouring Marc Cucurella moving forward, Chilwell has fallen down the pecking order and has been told by the club that he needs to move elsewhere for regular playing time.

The defender has revealed in the past how he used to attend Man United games with his dad and loved watching the Red Devils play in the Champions League.

“I used to go to Man United games, funnily enough, with my dad, who supported them,” Chillwell told Chelsea’s official website back in June 2023.

“The first one, I can’t remember who it was against, but it was a Man United game. We always used to go to the Champions League ones after school, so it would have been a Champions League game at Old Trafford. That’s the first one I remember. Having your first one in the Champions League is pretty good.

“We used to go by train, we would have to take about four different trains straight from school, and just about make it for kick-off, then get about four different trains on the way home as well, get home for one o’clock in the morning, straight into school the next morning again, but they were brilliant memories.”

Chelsea left-back Ben Chilwell could solve Man United dilemma

Since joining Chelsea back in 2020, Chilwell has failed to win over the fans with his performances.

His inconsistency and poor fitness record has derailed a promising career but that could all change if he moves to Man United.

The Red Devils are struggling in the left-back position after the injuries to Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia.

If Chilwell can prove his fitness, he can be a shrewd signing for Erik ten Hag’s team, who have done their transfer business smartly this summer.