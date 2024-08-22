Manchester United and Tottenham on alert for potential late transfer opportunity

Manchester United and Tottenham are reportedly both on alert for the potential opportunity to seal the transfer of Barcelona defender Andreas Christensen this summer.

The Denmark international has previously proven himself to be a key player in the Premier League during his time at Chelsea, but it’s fair to say he hasn’t quite lived up to expectations during his two years at the Nou Camp.

It now seems there could be a late opportunity for Christensen to leave Barcelona this summer, with both Man Utd and Spurs linked with an interest as the door is opened for the 28-year-old, according to a report from Sport.

It remains to be seen if Christensen will really be that high on a lot of top clubs’ lists after his underwhelming form for Barca, but one imagines some clubs will surely at least consider him if he ends up being available on the cheap.

United have already signed both Leny Yoro and Matthijs de Ligt to strengthen their defence this summer, so there doesn’t seem to be much need for someone like Christensen as well.

Spurs, meanwhile, are also pretty well stocked in defence after signing Micky van de Ven last summer and then Radu Dragusin in January.