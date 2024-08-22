“Nothing short of a disgrace” – Pundit rips Chelsea to shreds over Enzo Fernandez captaincy decision

Stan Collymore is incandescent with rage at Chelsea’s decision to hand Enzo Fernandez the captain’s armband.

The Blues meekly surrendered to reigning Premier League champions, Man City, on the opening day, in what was a disappointing debut as the main man for the club.

Dressing room issues appeared to have been heightened in the summer when Fernandez, whilst celebrating with his Argentinian team-mates having won the Copa America, was caught on social media apparently singing a song with racist undertones.

Chelsea were forced to issue a statement at the time, and club PR appeared to concentrate on everything being rosy in the Stamford Bridge garden.

However, that hasn’t stopped Collymore from roundly criticising Enzo Maresca’s handling of the situation.

Collymore seething at Chelsea’s captaincy decision

“In terms of giving Enzo the captaincy, I think it’s nothing short of a disgrace, if I’m being perfectly honest. It sets the tone,” he told CaughtOffside for his exclusive column.

“You saw the players on their social media feeds, the reaction after what happened in the Copa America, with some coming out who were very, very upset.

“On what basis now have those players been placated to the point where the manager has sat them down saying ‘Enzo is going to be captain.’

“No black player at the club, and I don’t any white player either, would be happy with the manager saying Enzo’s our brand spanking new captain. That he’s going to be the poster boy and the face of Chelsea Football Club.

“I think that Maresca has got that one absolutely wrong, and I think that the fact that the club had to come out and make a statement after something that Enzo Fernandez did on on international duty tells you how wrong it was.

“The optics are absolutely awful but let’s be perfectly honest… Chelsea Football Club over the years haven’t exactly covered themselves in glory on or off the pitch when it comes to matters of racism.”