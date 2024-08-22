Bayer Leverkusen managing director of sport Simon Rolfes has admitted ‘it is certainly possible’ that Odilon Kossounou could leave the club this summer amid links to Crystal Palace.

The Eagles are on the lookout for a new centre-back after Joachim Andersen completed a shock move to Fulham, while England star Marc Guehi continues to be linked with the likes of Newcastle and Liverpool.

Kossounou is a centre-back in demand this summer following his role in helping Leverkusen complete a historic unbeaten domestic season to lift the Bundesliga and DFB-Pokal double — also reaching the Europa League final.

The 24-time Ivory Coast international made 34 appearances across all competitions, averaging 1.34 interceptions, 1.14 aerial duels won and 6.57 recoveries per 90 minutes in league play.

Simon Rolfes comments on Crystal Palace transfer target

German outlet Kicker (via Get Football News Germany) reported earlier this summer that it could take a fee of up to £38.6m to persuade Leverkusen to sell Kossounou.

That would represent a record transfer for Palace, whose biggest previous outlay was £27m plus £5m in add-ons (per BBC Sport) for Christian Benteke back in the summer of 2016.

Nevertheless, the Eagles remain interested and may be emboldened by Rolfes’ latest comments.

“I can’t say. In general, he is a player we are planning with,” the former Germany international said of Kossounou, adding: “However, it is certainly possible that there may still be one or two changes in our squad.”