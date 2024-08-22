Erik ten Hag admits he may “need” 24-year-old talent being linked with move away from Man United

Man United manager Erik ten Hag has admitted that he may need Jadon Sancho throughout the season but hints that the winger will only be a rotation player.

The 24-year-old returned to the Manchester club this summer after spending the second half of the 2023/24 campaign on loan at Borussia Dortmund having fallen out with Ten Hag at the start of the season.

The pair made up during pre-season with the Dutch coach giving Sancho the chance to prove himself during the Premier League giants’ tour of the United States.

However, the 24-year-old was left out of Man United’s squad for their opening game of the season against Fulham last Friday with Ten Hag citing an ear infection as the reason for his absence.

Speaking ahead of the Manchester club’s next game against Brighton on Saturday, the Dutch coach has admitted that he may need Sancho throughout the season, although the 54-year-old hints that the Englishman will just be a rotation player.

“You can’t select all the players but you need them all throughout the season,” the Man United boss said about the winger via Fabrizio Romano.

“The attitude of the players is very important. Sometimes they’ll be disappointed, they have to deal with it.”

Man United’s Jadon Sancho wants to join PSG before transfer window shuts

Sancho is not going to be content with a rotation role at Man United this season and reports out of France have stated that the winger is open to joining PSG this summer.

According to RMC Sport’s Fabrice Hawkins, the 24-year-old wants to join the Ligue 1 champions before Deadline Day, but talks haven’t advanced despite the French giants having an interest. A deal is unlikely to happen as Man United are said to be seeking around £51m for the Englishman and no club is going to pay that for the winger after what he has shown in recent years.

It will be interesting to see what happens with Sancho over the next few days as the future of the Man United talent is not straightforward.