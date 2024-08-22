Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has somewhat surprisingly stated that there are currently no proposals on the table for Manchester United midfielder Christian Eriksen despite recent rumours about a possible return to Ajax.

Eriksen hasn’t really lived up to expectations at Man Utd and an exit would make sense for the Denmark international this summer as he’s surely not going to see much playing time in Erik ten Hag’s side in the season ahead.

This has led to The Athletic reporting on links with Eriksen’s former club Ajax, but it seems Romano has slightly different information, which he revealed to CaughtOffside for his latest Daily Briefing column.

It remains to be seen if things will change late on this summer, but for now Romano says United have no proposals on the table for Eriksen, so the 32-year-old might end up proving a tricky player to offload.

Eriksen transfer: No proposals yet for Man United midfielder

Eriksen may not be getting any younger, but he’s still a quality player and it would be a surprise if no one came in for him when he seems quite obviously available.

Still, that’s the situation for now, according to Romano, so this might end up being one of those sagas that goes down to the wire.

“Despite some talk of a return to Ajax, I have no concrete updates on Eriksen so far,” Romano said.

“We’ve had many rumours but the reality is that Man United have still no proposals on the table, so let’s see what happens in the next few days, but it’s quiet now.”

Eriksen joined MUFC on a free transfer back in Ten Hag’s first season in charge in 2022/23, but the club would probably do well now to build around younger players and try something different after two slightly underwhelming campaigns.