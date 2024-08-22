Everton manager Sean Dyche has admitted Kieran Trippier is ‘one of many names’ to have crossed his desk following recent transfer rumours.

Trippier has been a key player for Eddie Howe at Newcastle United in recent years, registering four goals and 21 assists in 92 appearances across all competitions.

However, the 33-year-old is understood to be seeking a move away from St. James’ Park and was an unused substitute in the Magpies’ 1-0 win over Southampton to open the 2024/25 Premier League season on Saturday — followed up by featuring in Newcastle U21s’ 1-1 draw with Sunderland U21s on Monday.

West Ham have been the team most heavily linked with Trippier this summer, but their interest may have cooled following the signing of Aaron Wan-Bissaka from Manchester United.

Everton boss Dyche responds to Trippier links

Everton are in the midst of a crisis along their backline, with right-back hit especially hard.

Ashley Young’s red card against Brighton at the weekend means he joins injured duo Seamus Coleman and Nathan Patterson on the sidelines, while even midfielder James Garner — who has filled in at right-back in the past — is not fully fit.

With that in mind, it’s perhaps unsurprising to see the Toffees linked with Trippier (via The Athletic), especially given the England international played 120 times under Dyche during their Burnley days.

Dyche was asked about the recent links to his former player, but was rather cryptic in his response.

“He’s one of many names that has come up here,” Dyche told reporters (via BBC Sport).

“As if by magic, his name comes up when we don’t have a right-back available”.