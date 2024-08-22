“Great bit of business” – Former player indirectly confirms new Liverpool signing

Liverpool fans and their wait for a new signing is about to get over.

The Reds are the only team in Europe’s top five leagues not to sign a new player this summer.

They have seen all their rivals strengthen their squad and sign some world class players.

The Merseyside club, who finished third in the Premier League last season, are hoping to challenge for the league title in Arne Slot’s first season at the club but they have still not made a new signing.

However, that could change soon as the Reds are close to completing the signing of goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili.

Liverpool are set to sign the player from Valencia this summer but the player will stay on loan at Valencia for one year.

🚨🔴 The agreement between Liverpool and Valencia for Giorgi Mamardashvili is on the verge of being completed. There are still final steps needed on payment terms and deal structure. Fee will be €35m, sell-on clause and staying at least one year on loan at Valencia. ⏳🇬🇪 pic.twitter.com/3EuIZWcbsG — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 22, 2024

The club’s first choice goalkeeper is Alisson but the Brazilian could leave the club at the end of the season and that has made the Reds prepare for a plan earlier.

Former Liverpool player Danny Murphy has been impressed with Mamardashvili after his performances at Euro 2024.

While speaking about the potential Liverpool signing, Murphy said on talkSPORT:

“They are planning ahead, aren’t they.

“I don’t know what’s going on with Alisson or what conversations he has had with the club.

“But it seems like they are being pro-active and finding his replacement. I was fortunate to see Mamardashvili twice, and to be honest with you, I didn’t know much about him. He was in incredible form in the Euros. Big presence. Normal stuff. The shot stopping and all that. Decent with his feet. When I say presence, he is about 6ft 4in.

“I think that’s a great bit of business getting him in now. I don’t know about the Alisson and that situation. It would be a surprise to bring in a keeper now, for what three years time. Maybe there has been something from Alisson. But he is a super keeper.”

Liverpool are planning for the future rather than the present

Liverpool’s move clearly shows that Alisson does not have long left at Anfield and with the goalkeeper getting linked to a move to Saudi Arabia recently, it is clever from the Reds to prepare for what it about to come.

Murphy has praised Mamardashvili’s presence and his ability to play from the back, which is similar to how Alisson plays at Anfield.

It is surprising to see one thing though, that Liverpool have favoured a move for a player who will arrive at the club next season rather than signing a player who will join the team straightaway.