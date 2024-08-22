Gareth Southgate lands first job after quitting England following Euro heartbreak

Gareth Southgate decided to leave the England job after the Euro 2024 ended.

The Three Lions suffered yet another heartbreak in the Euro final as they were defeated by Spain this time.

After losing to Italy in the Euro 2020 final, England were hoping to finally win their first silverware since winning the World Cup in 1966.

However, Spain defeated them and that ultimately pushed Southgate out of the England job.

He was linked with a return to Premier League football but nothing has materialised on that front.

The former England and Middlesbrough manager has now made a comeback to the game by becoming the UEFA technical observer, according to journalist Henry Winter.

Gareth Southgate will be a @UEFA technical observer at games this season. As will David Moyes. — Henry Winter (@henrywinter) August 22, 2024

The former England manager will be joined in his role by former Everton, Manchester United and West Ham manager David Moyes.

Technical observers are required to watch football matches from a coach’s perspective and they have to make detailed reports about the tactics with video and statistical analysis.

They have access to different camera angles and a huge amount of data to make their reports and enhance the level of their observation.

They are required to discover and point out any new trends that are being followed in the game so that they can be used to help the coaches and their coaching methods.

Gareth Southgate is back after quitting England job

Former players and managers are often given such a role by UEFA to follow matches around the world and observe them.

In the recently played Euro 2024, Fabio Capello, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Avram Grant, Aitor Karanka and Frank de Boer were given the role of technical observer by UEFA.

With Southgate leaving the England job this summer and Moyes parting ways with West Ham, UEFA have identified them as their new technical observers.