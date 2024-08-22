Liverpool letting another talented star leave for bargain price

There has been somewhat of a clear-out at Liverpool this summer and the Reds are ready to sell another young talent as Harvey Blair is close to joining Championship club Portsmouth.

After many tough years, Pompey are back in England’s second division and are looking to remain there by strengthening their squad. Portsmouth boss John Mousinho has seen several free transfers added to his squad this summer and now a Liverpool youngster is on his way.

The Athletic report that Portsmouth are close to signing Harvey Blair from the Merseyside club as part of a deal worth £300,000.

The 20-year-old has already been permitted to agree personal terms with Pompey and is set to undergo a medical soon.

Blair has been with Liverpool since 2015 when he joined the Reds’ academy set-up and Jurgen Klopp handed him his senior debut against Preston North End in the League Cup in October 2021.

The forward featured in all three matches during Liverpool’s pre-season tour of America this summer but with the talent Arne Slot already has to choose from for his attacking line, the youngster was not going to get many minutes throughout the 2024/25 campaign.

Liverpool’s clearout of young talent continues

Blair is one of many young talents to leave Liverpool this summer as Arne Slot clears out the squad he inherited from Klopp.

Calvin Ramsay and Rhys Williams have left the Premier League side on loan for the season, while Fabio Carvalho, Bobby Clark and soon enough, Sepp van den Berg part ways with the Merseyside outfit permanently.

Blair will now join this list as a new era at Liverpool has begun under their new structure and coach.