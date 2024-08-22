Sizeable issue threatens to derail Man United bid for Manuel Ugarte

It’s no secret that Man United would like to add Paris Saint-Germain’s brilliant midfielder, Manuel Ugarte, to their ranks before the transfer window closes at the end of next week.

The Red Devils have had an excellent summer so far in terms of signings, with the likes of Leny Yoro, Joshua Zirkzee, Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui all joining the club.

Erik ten Hag has been backed to the hilt by the new owners and after what was, frankly, a bit of a disaster of a season in 2023/24, the FA Cup win notwithstanding, the mood around Old Trafford appears to have changed.

The pressure of course is now all on the manager to prove that last season was just a one off, and his contention that the injuries that befell his side were indeed to blame for their poor showing.

He simply has to get things right, but in order to do so, he does need the players around him to ensure success.

Man United still not close to PSG fee for Manuel Ugarte

Ugarte would almost certainly be a starter at the club in the defensive midfield position, despite Casemiro’s lively start to the 2024/25 campaign, however, that particular move appears to be in doubt.

As Mirror Sport note, the French giants are unwilling to drop their asking price for the player, which stands at £51m.

At present, the Red Devils have only offered £42m, which is a sizeable difference and could derail their pursuit of a player that ten Hag clearly adores.

Focus will now turn back to Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his board, and whether they’re prepared to go the extra mile to bring in one more new face.

The transfer could be helped of course by the sales of fringe players such as Christian Eriksen and others.