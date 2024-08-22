Colleagues left “stunned” as Match of the Day pundit sacked by BBC after behaviour complaints

Match of the Day pundit Jermaine Jenas has been sacked by the BBC for inappropriate behaviour and has been relieved of his duties with immediate effect.

The former footballer retired from the sport in 2016 and has been working in the media ever since with broadcasters such as the BBC and TNT Sports.

Jenas has become a well-known pundit over recent years in the UK, appearing on Match of the Day regularly, as well as commentating on big Premier League and Champions League games – the most recent being Ipswich Town’s return to the Engish top flight against Liverpool on Saturday.

According to the Daily Mail, the 41-year-old has now been sacked by the BBC with immediate effect following an internal investigation over alleged complaints about his behaviour.

The former footballer is the current host of The One Show having become part of their team in 2020 and a year later he became one of its permanent hosts.

A representative from One spoke to the Daily Mail about Jenas’ sacking, stating: “It all came as a massive shock but his colleagues have now been told the news and he won’t be back.

“His colleagues are stunned, they didn’t see it coming at all. They were kept in the dark to start with. They couldn’t believe it when they found out.”

Jermaine Jenas’ agency has distanced itself from the football pundit

In addition to his removal from the BBC, Jenas also appears to have been removed from the website of his agency MC Saatchi’s.

The allegations against the 41-year-old must be serious and it remains to be seen how TNT Sports respond to the situation. The broadcaster is covering the Premier League clash between Brighton and Man United on Saturday, while the group phases of the UEFA competions are set to return next month.

It’ll be interesting to see if Jenas is part of the coverage as this story is likely to develop further over the coming days.