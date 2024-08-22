Defensive beast set to undergo Crystal Palace medical today

Joachim Andersen is set to leave Crystal Palace and join Fulham.

Palace accepted a £30 million offer from their Premier League rivals for the Denmark international.

Set to re-join the Cottagers following his 2020-21 season-long loan, Andersen, 28, will replace Tosin Adarabioyo following the defender’s move to Chelsea on a free transfer earlier in the summer.

And now looking to replace the 28-year-old, Palace, according to a recent report from We Are Palace, have reached an agreement worth £14 million with Wolfsburg to sign Maxence Lacroix.

The Frenchman has been dubbed ‘a beast’ by several pundits throughout his career and is now preparing to challenge himself in the Premier League.

The 24-year-old is set to have his medical tests at Palace in the coming days.

