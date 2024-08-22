Man City begin negotiations with club to sell out-of-favour defender

Joao Cancelo is reportedly the next big European name on the Saudi Pro League’s wishlist.

The Portugal international faces an uncertain future after a falling out with Pep Guardiola saw him spend last on loan with Barcelona.

However, with the Catalan giants unlikely to sign the full-back permanently and no way back for him at the Etihad, Manchester City have been open to receiving offers for the defender.

Joao Cancelo heading to Al Hilal?

And according to a recent report from transfer expert and CaughtOffside columnist Fabrizio Romano, leading the race to sign the 30-year-old is Saudi side Al Hilal.

Believed to be a top target for Portuguese manager Jorge Jesus, Cancelo, who has three years left on his City deal, is a top target for the 19-time Pro League winners.

Al Hilal have yet to make a first-team signing this summer but could make the Manchester City number seven their big marquee deal.

Likely to demand a decent fee for the former Bayern Munich defender, City will want to recoup as much of the £30 million they paid Juventus for him five years ago.

During his time at the Eithad, Cancelo, who also has 58 caps for Portugal on his CV, has directly contributed to 30 goals in 154 games in all competitions.

And should the City right-back complete the switch, Al Hilal are expected to move Saud Abdulhamid on with Roma as a possible destination after talks recently took place.