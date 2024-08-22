Latest update about Newcastle United and their interest in defender Marc Guehi

Newcastle United are chasing Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi to strengthen their defense this summer.

The Magpies have seen four bids get rejected for the England international but they are still keen on completing a move for him before the transfer deadline.

The Toon Army have already signed a new defender in Lloyd Kelly this summer but they need another addition due to the long term injuries they suffered last season.

Palace defender Guehi has emerged as their top target and after his impressive performances for his club and country, his stock has sky rocketed and interest in his services has increased.

According to HITC, Newcastle and Crystal Palace are still involved in talks to come to a conclusion about the Guehi situation.

Palace are set to lose defender Joachim Andersen to Fulham and it looked like the sale of Guehi would then be stopped as the club cannot afford to lose both their main centre-back options.

However, as per the report, the sale of Andersen will have no effect on Guehi and his future amid ongoing interest from Newcastle.

The South Londoners are looking for a fee in the region of £70million and with not long left in the transfer window this summer, it looks like the Magpies will have to agree to the demands of Palace.

Marc Guehi wants to join Newcastle United this summer

The England centre-back is keen on making a move to St James’ Park this summer and that should help Eddie Howe’s team in the negotiations.

Guehi was one of England’s star performers at Euro 2024 and his fine performances once again made it clear that his big move is edging closer.

It remains to be seen if Newcastle will match the £70 million price tag set by Palace this summer, who are already looking at replacements as they prepare to lose Andersen and most likely Guehi this summer.