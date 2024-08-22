Leeds risk missing out on striker if paperwork not finalised by noon today

Leeds United are working to finalise a deal to sign Largie Ramazani from Spanish club Almeria.

The Whites face a race against time in registering the player in time for the match against Sheffield Wednesday on Friday night, according to Joe Donnohue.

The journalist has reported that the player’s medical and paper work needs to be completed by noon on Thursday if the Whites want him to feature against Wednesday in their next match.

The journalist wrote on X:

“While an official announcement can come later, if #LUFC-bound Largie Ramazani is to play a part in Daniel Farke’s matchday squad this weekend, the deadline for his registration is noon today. Player flew in yesterday night; medical today.”

The announcement of the signing can come later and the player can feature in the next match for the Whites if the medical and paper work is completed.

The latest signing will come as a major boost to manager Daniel Farke and Leeds United, who have struggled to start their season.

After two games in the Championship this season, Leeds are still winless and they would be hoping that Ramazani can help them change that against Sheffield Wednesday.