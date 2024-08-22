Former Leeds United defender Liam Cooper has ‘several offers on the table’ following his departure from Elland Road, according to Sky Sports journalist Tim Thornton.

The 32-year-old was a very popular figure among supporters, making 284 appearances across all competitions following his 2014 arrival — helping the club win the Championship title and return to the Premier League in 2020 along the way.

Cooper remained with the Whites following their relegation back to the Championship at the end of the 2022/23 season and played 19 times across all competitions last campaign.

However, the 19-time Scotland international didn’t have his contract renewed and became a free agent at the end of July.

Cooper ‘weighing up his options’ following Leeds United exit

Cooper still remains without a club but, according to Thornton, that isn’t due to a lack of interest.

In fact, the centre-back is assessing options before deciding his next step.

“Former Leeds captain Liam Cooper has several offers on the table and is weighing up his options before making a final decision on his future,” Thornton told Sky Sports.

“Cooper, who was part of the Scotland squad at Euro 2024, is open to offers from both home and abroad.

“The 32-year-old is a free agent after leaving Elland Road at the end of last season.”

Cooper’s departure is just one of many in what has been a difficult summer for Daniel Farke, who has seen the likes of Crysencio Summerville, Archie Gray, Georginio Rutter and Glen Kamara all sold for big fees.

The Whites have drawn both of their Championship games so far this season, 3-3 at home to Portsmouth and 0-0 away at West Brom, either side of an embarrassing 3-0 defeat at home to Middlesbrough in the EFL Cup.

Up next for Farke’s side is a trip to Yorkshire rivals Sheffield Wednesday.