Steve Cooper addresses when Oliver Skipp will make his Leicester debut

Leicester City boss Steve Cooper has confirmed new signing Oliver Skipp is available to make his debut this weekend.

Skipp completed a transfer from Tottenham on Monday worth £20m plus £5m in add-ons (per Sky Sports), becoming the Foxes’ sixth signing of the summer following their return to the top flight.

The 23-year-old was sat in the stands at the King Power Stadium following the announcement of his move, as his new club drew 1-1 against his former employers to open their respective 2024/25 campaigns.

Up next for Leicester is a trip to Fulham on Saturday afternoon and fans will be hoping to see their new man in action.

When will Oliver Skipp make his Leicester debut?

Cooper spoke at a press conference on Thursday about the signing of Skipp, his availability for Saturday and the possibility of bringing more names through the door before the closing of the transfer window.

“It is great that he is here,” Cooper told reporters (via BBC Sport).

“We are looking to add more players as well, hopefully, sooner rather than later. When you bring them in you want them to compete for places and we have a great training ethic here.

“It’s a challenge that will be embraced by the guys. Everyone that is fit and available will be ready for selection if required.”

On what Skipp will bring to his team, Cooper added: “He is a good young player, has games under his belt in the Premier League. We have nice variety and balance of midfield options.

“Premier League demands everything of you and different things in one game. Important to have right strength and depth from game to game, and I believe Skippy offers calming influence in midfield and we look forward to introducing him into the system.”