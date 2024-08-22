Liverpool interested in versatile French star as Arne Slot eyes first summer signing

Liverpool FC
Posted by

Liverpool are the only team in Europe’s top five leagues not to make a signing this summer but that could change soon.

The Reds started their season impressively with a convincing 2-0 win against Ipswich Town.

Goals from Diogo Jota and Mohamed Salah ensured a comfortable win for new manager Arne Slot in his first match.

The Liverpool fans are still waiting for the club to make a move in the transfer market this summer and their wish could be granted soon.

The Premier League giants are monitoring RB Leipzig defender Mohamed Simakan, according to Sky Sports journalist Philipp Hinze.

The Reds retain interest in the Bundesliga defender, who can play as a right-back as well as a centre-back.

Leipzig Schalke Simakan
More Stories / Latest News
“Still no proposals on the table” – Fabrizio Romano issues surprise Man United transfer update
Man United edge closer to next summer signing after holding positive talks
Lopetegui’s hopes for another new signing at West Ham could be scuppered by Danny Ings

After losing Joel Matip following the expiry of his contract this summer, Liverpool are looking to make a defensive reinforcement to their squad.

Their interest in the French defender is not advanced but the journalist has mentioned that they hold an interest in the Bundesliga defender.

The journalist has mentioned that Juventus are also interested in signing the RB Leipzig player.

Mo Simakan can be a valuable addition to the Liverpool squad

Following his move to RB Leipzig from Strasbourg in 2021, the defender has been impressive for the Bundesliga club.

He is now looking for a new challenge and Slot’s Liverpool team could present the ideal opportunity.

The defender’s ability to play as a right-back and a centre-back would add depth to the Liverpool squad and offer a singular solution to Slot for two different positions.

With just over a week left in the transfer window to shut down, the Reds need to make their move soon if they are serious in signing the player.

More Stories Mohamed Simakan

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.