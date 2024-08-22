Journalist fears ‘odd situation’ will end with £180k-per week Liverpool star leaving

Although once inconceivable, it is now possible Trent Alexander-Arnold will leave Liverpool on a free transfer.

The Liverpool-born starlet has been a key player for the Reds for many years. Promoted to the first team in 2016, the homegrown academy graduate has since lifted seven major trophies, including the 2018-19 Champions League. The full-back’s assist for Divock Origi’s famous semi-final-winning goal against Barcelona in that European campaign will always be remembered.

Liverpool warned Trent Alexander-Arnold is running down contract to secure Real Madrid transfer

However, like captain Virgil Van Dijk, the 25-year-old full-back has less than 12 months left on his contract and has yet to sign a new deal. And to add fuel to the fire, Alexander-Arnold, who according to Spotrac, earns £180,000-per week, is rumoured to be a long-term transfer target for Carlo Ancelotti’s Real Madrid.

Consequently, fans will be worried they may not experience many more game-defining moments like those from Alexander-Arnold. And echoing those concerns about the England international’s Liverpool future, journalist Ian Ladyman believes the ‘situation’ is ‘slightly odd’.

“I would be happy if I were a Liverpool fan when this transfer window closes,” Ladyman said on the Daily Mail’s ‘It’s All Kicking Off’ podcast.

“[…] There is something slightly odd about that whole situation.”

Responding to Ladyman, former player Chris Sutton said: “It’s not odd, is it? — Both players [Alexander-Arnold and Virgil Van Dijk] are running down their contracts for a reason.

“I would be very surprised if both are at Liverpool next season. Maybe they’re waiting to see how the new manager is and their relationships and whether the club can really push again.

“But normally when a player runs his contract down we know what’s going to happen.”

Since making his senior debut eight years ago, Alexander-Arnold, who has also represented England on 29 occasions, has scored 19 goals and registered 81 assists in 311 games in all competitions.