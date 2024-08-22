Lopetegui’s hopes for another new signing at West Ham could be scuppered by Danny Ings

It’s fair to say that new West Ham manager, Julen Lopetegui, has been given one of the best starts possible in terms of the signings that the club have managed to land for him.

The Spaniard was believed to have walked away from Wolverhampton Wanderers because promises of new players didn’t materialise, however, there’s been no such problem for him in East London.

Jean-Clair Todibo, Crysencio Summerville, Niclas Fullkrug and others have all signed on at the London Stadium this summer, but it’s still not enough for the manager.

Danny Ings could scupper West Ham’s move for Carlos Soler

There’s one more player that he wants in before the deadline in order to complete his new squad, however, Danny Ings, amongst others, could create a problem which sees the deal scuppered.

According to The Guardian (subscription required), the Irons have already held talks with Paris Saint-Germain for their excellent midfielder, Carlos Soler, who is apparently valued at a reasonable £20m.

The issue that the East Londoners are finding is that they need to get rid of players before they can buy, and that’s proving problematic.

In Ings’ case, it would seem to be his salary that’s stopping him from being moved on.

Indeed, Capology note that Ings is second only to Lucas Paqueta in terms of earnings, raking in a cool £125,000 per week.

Not bad for a player that’s only scored four goals in two seasons (transfermarkt).

At 32 years of age too, clubs are going to be reticent to hire a player who has clearly seen better days, and who will be available for next to nothing in January bearing in mind his contract with the Hammers runs out next summer.

Unless David Sullivan and Tim Steidten can move Ings and others out of the next few days, unfortunately the Soler deal looks like being one doomed to failure.