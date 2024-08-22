Man United ace could be closer to Old Trafford exit after latest developments

With a week to go until the transfer window closes for business, there’s still enough time for Man United to conclude a deal or two.

The Red Devils have had a decent window so far, though Financial Fair Play still needs to be kept an eye on.

So many clubs have been quiet this summer for the simple reason that they don’t want to fall on the wrong side of the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR).

Given that United have already signed Leny Yoro, Matthijs de Ligt, Joshua Zirkzee and Noussair Mazraoui, it’s clear that they’ll have to offload one or two players before the deadline.

At present it looks as though there could be an overbooking in the middle of the park and, just as happened 12 months ago, the future of Scott McTominay is being discussed.

No clubs met United’s valuation last summer and the Scot ended up staying at the Theatre of Dreams, a scenario that could well occur again unless a potential suitor stumps up the money.

Man United’s Scott McTominay could be discussed by Napoli directors again

According to Gianluca Di Marzio, Napoli’s directors are in London to talk about the transfers of Romelu Lukaku from Chelsea and Billy Gilmour from Brighton and Hove Albion, but it’s entirely possible that they could advance negotiations for McTominay whilst they’re in the United Kingdom.

If the Partnopei continue to baulk at the Red Devils £30m asking price (TeamTalk), the likelihood of McTominay staying put again is strong.

United face losing out financially because in a few months time the player can leave for next to nothing given that his contract runs out in summer 2025 (Capology).

If McTominay doesn’t form part of Erik ten Hag’s plans, surely a concession to any buying club would be good business, and potentially allow scope for the club to land long time target, Manuel Ugarte, in the last days of the current window.