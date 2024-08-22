Man United could make late swoop for injury-resilient Premier League left-back

Antonee Robinson is one of the Premier League’s most physically reliable full-backs.

The American has missed just four league games for the Cottagers in the past two years.

The defender’s physical sturdiness is undeniable, and according to recent reports, has led to him emerging as a possible late transfer target for Erik Ten Hag’s Manchester United.

The Red Devils aren’t short on full-backs. Luke Shaw is the 20-time league winners’ first-choice left-back with Tyrell Malacia playing backup. However, both players suffered injury-struck campaigns last season. Shaw has started this season on the treatment table with Malacia not featuring since May.

Manchester United interested in Antonee Robinson

Consequently, according to GiveMeSport, Fulham’s Robinson, 27, is being considered as a late option to fill the void left by both Shaw and Malacia.

The USA international, who has four years left on his Fulham contract, has been one of Marco Silva’s most consistent performers.

Featuring in 152 matches, in all competitions, since his transfer from Wigan in 2020, the 27-year-old has managed to directly contributed to 15 goals.

Currently valued at around £25 million (TM), it goes without saying Fulham are likely to demand a higher fee.

However, with United working on their own outgoings, including possibly offloading Scott McTominay, who Fulham have already bid for, fans could see America’s Robinson follow Leny Yoro, Matthijs De Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui to Old Trafford as Ten Hag continues his defensive revamp.