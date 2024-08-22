Talks underway between Man United star and European giants with “firm interest” says Sky Sports reporter

Juventus have started showing concrete interest in signing Jadon Sancho from Man United with the Italian giants currently exploring the conditions of a deal for the winger.

The 24-year-old’s future at Old Trafford is up in the air ahead of next week’s transfer deadline but it is believed that the Manchester club are open to selling the Englishman and would consider any significant offers that arrive for the player.

According to Sky Sports’ Dharmesh Sheth, Juventus are showing “firm interest ” in signing Sancho in the coming days with talks over personal terms having already taken place.

There will be a place for the former Borussia Dortmund talent in Juve’s squad as the Italian giants are in the process of trying to get Federico Chiesa to leave the Allianz Stadium.

It remains to be seen how much the Serie A outfit are willing to pay for Sancho as they are not the richest club in Europe at present, with reports stating that Man United are seeking around £51m for the Englishman.

Juventus will not match that figure for the winger, therefore, negotiations will have to go well with Man United.

Will Jadon Sancho leave Man United in the coming days?

If Juventus or any other interested party submit an acceptable offer for Sancho in the coming days, the winger is very likely to leave Old Trafford.

The 24-year-old was left out of Man United’s squad for their opening game of the season against Fulham last Friday with Ten Hag citing an ear infection as the reason for his absence. Cynical fans will not have believed this explanation from their manager given the rumours about the player’s future as it is clear that the Premier League side are open to selling the English star.

Sancho will be a rotation player at Old Trafford if he stays for the season and although he has struggled since moving to Manchester, the 24-year-old is too good for that role.